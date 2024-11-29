Former Philippine Ambassador to Japan Jose Laurel V passes away

Former Philippine Ambassador to Japan Jose Laurel V died at the age of 80 on Wednesday, his sons announced.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father Jose “Joey” C. Laurel V,” Rajo and John David Teves Laurel said in their Facebook posts.

They said the wake would be held at Heritage Park at Bayani Road, Taguig City.

Laurel, envoy to Japan from 2017 to 2022, died on Wednesday.

He was from Batangas and spent part of his childhood in Japan, according to his profile on the website of the Philippine Embassy to Japan.

During his term, the Japanese government conferred the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun (First Class) to him.

He also received the 42nd Medal of Merit for Outstanding Achievement in the Promotion of Philippines-Japan Relations by the Philippines-Japan Society, Inc.

His father, Jose Laurel III also served as an ambassador to Japan from 1966 to 1971.

The Philippine Embassy in Japan also mourned Laurel’s passing.

According to the embassy, he will be remembered for “his unwavering dedication to nurturing and strengthening the bond between our two nations.”

“Ambassador Laurel V's leadership and tireless commitment to fostering mutual understanding and cooperation left a profound impact on all who had the privilege of serving with him,” the embassy said.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” it added.

It said a book of condolences at the embassy will be open to the public on December 5 to 6 from 10 am to 4 pm.

The Philippines-Japan Friendship Foundation, Inc., which he chaired, also paid tribute.

“We lost one of the pillars upholding the Philippines-Japan relations but surely his work will echo through the years,” the foundation said.

“During his time as ambassador, some of his major accomplishments were the establishment of close working ties with Japan in upholding security, defense, and anti-terrorism capabilities; and the improvement and expansion of Philippines-Japan strategic partnership covering business alliances, official development aid, joint research projects, academic scholarships, and people-to-people interactions; promotion of economic relations and cultural exchanges between the two countries,” it said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS