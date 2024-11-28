Police file cases against Vice President Duterte, head of her security

Quezon City police filed cases of direct assault, disobedience to authority and grave coercion against Vice President Sara Duterte and the head of her security detail for a commotion that allegedly took place at the Veterans Memorial Medical Center (VMMC) last Saturday.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) director Col. Melecio Buslig Jr. and officials of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) filed the charges against Duterte before the Quezon City prosecutor’s office on Wednesday noon.

Respondents were Col. Raymund Dante Lachica, who heads the Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group (VPSPG), and several John Does and Jane Does.

Lt. Col. Van Jason Villamor of the QCPD’s district medical and dental unit was reportedly shoved by Lachica in a commotion at the VMMC when Duterte’s chief of staff, Zuleika Lopez, was about to be transferred to the St. Luke’s Medical Center early Saturday.

Villamor was assigned to accompany Lopez to St. Luke’s when Lachica pushed him away. Duterte was also seen in other videos confronting other police officials.

Videos of the scuffle were shown by PNP public information officer Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo in a news briefing. DMS