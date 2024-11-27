Philippines preparing its own contingency plan in case of escalation of conflict in Taiwan

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) assures that the military has its own contingency plan in the event of an escalation of conflict in Taiwan strait following reports about US plans to deploy missile units in Japan and Philippines.

"We have contingency plans that factor in a possible increase or escalation of the security situation in the Taiwan Strait, considering that we have approximately 200,000 Filipinos in Taiwan. The AFP factored that in and we are very much concerned of any escalation in the situation in Taiwan Strait," Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, Philippine Navy spokesman for the West Philippine Sea said in a press conference on Tuesday.

When asked if the Philippine would be drawn into the conflict in case its allied country the United States would be involved in a possible war between China and Taiwan, Trinidad said: "that will be a decision of the national command authorities level".

However, he assures that "the AFP is prepared for any action that will be necessary to protect the welfare of the Filipinos all over the world, even in Taiwan".

Trinidad explained that the reported deployment of US missile systems in some island chains in Japan and in the Philippines is part of the contingency planning between US and Japan. However, he also noted that the AFP engagements with other countries is part of its own contingency plan.

"That is from the perspective of the Japan-US alliance. The AFP has its own contingency plans and our forces will be deployed appropriately. Our engagements with other countries are all part of the contingency plans of the AFP," he added.

"Yes, definitely, definitely, all of the contingency plans of the AFP are done considering all factors to include our partners and allies," he added. Robina Asido/DMS