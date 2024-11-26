Colonel found dead inside Camp Aguinaldo

A military colonel was found dead inside his quarters in Camp Aguinaldo last Friday, a Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesperson said.

Col. Francel Margareth Padilla, AFP spokesperson, identified the dead soldier as Colonel Rolando Escalona Jr. of the Judge Advocate General’s Service (JAGS).

Padilla did not give further details about the death of Escalona but she noted that his body was found at his quarters in the early hours of November 22,

"The AFP, in coordination with the Philippine National Police and Scene of the Crime Operatives, is currently conducting a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident," she said.

Padilla expressed the military's commitment to ensure complete and impartial investigation on the death of Escalona.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Colonel Escalona during this difficult time. The AFP is committed to ensuring a complete and impartial investigation to shed light on this matter," she said. Robina Asido/DMS