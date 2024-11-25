Former NCRPO chief gets new post

Two police officials who were previously relieved from their posts following a raid on a suspected illegal Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) hub in Manila that was allegedly mishandled were given new posts.

Maj. Gen. Sidney Hernia, former director of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), was designated as commander of the Area Police Command (APC) Southern Luzon, an order from the Philippine National Police said Friday.

Ex-Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) chief Maj. Gen. Ronnie Francis Cariaga, was named head of the APC Northern Luzon.

Hernia was replaced by Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin, the former director of the Central Visayas police. No head was named for the ACG. DMS