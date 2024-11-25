DMW chief visits family of jailed Filipina in Indonesia

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac visited the family of jailed Filipina drug trafficker Mary Jane Veloso to assure them of the government's continued assistance.

In a statement on late Saturday, Cacdac said the department visited the family of Veloso in General Natividad, Nueva Ecija.

"This visit is a testament to our ongoing commitment to the welfare of our overseas workers and their families. We will not leave them behind, and we will continue to extend support to Nanay Celia and her family," said Cacdac.

"The DMW would continue working closely with the Veloso family, ensuring they have access to government programs, such as medical assistance and other support programs that can improve their welfare and future prospects," he added.

Cacdac said they will continue giving Mary Jane's eldest son, Daniel with psychosocial counseling; skills training, through the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA); and allowances to help him focus.

Earlier, the Marcos administration announced that Veloso is set to come home soon after the Indonesian government allowed her to serve her sentence in the Philippines.

Veloso has been in the Indonesian death row after she was caught carrying 2.6 kilograms of heroin back in 2010.

"Hopefully, we can bring her home before Christmas," Cacdac added.DMS