Two dead in Quezon City fire

Two people died while two others were injured in a fire in Quezon City late Thursday afternoon.

Based on the initial report from the Bureau of Fire Protection of the National Capital Region, the fire started at around 4:49 pm at the house owned by Erlinda Macapagal located at 17 Tagumpay St. Barangay Gulod.

The BFP identified the injured as Bonifacio De Guzman, 72 while the fatalities were a 68 year-old male and 17 year-old female.

The fire which reached the 2nd alarm around 5:11 pm was declared under control by 6:23 pm and finally extinguished at 6:38 pm.

Initial assessment of the damage shows that at least P17,500 worth of properties were burned because of the fire.

The BFP is investigating the cause of the fire that burned seven houses and affected around 15 families. Robina Asido/DMS