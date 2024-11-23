DILG names Aberin as new NCRPO chief

Central Visayas police director Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin was appointed as chief of the National Capital Region Police Office, the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) said Friday.

The DILG, in a post on its Facebook page, congratulated Aberin.

"Yes, Aberin assumes command tomorrow (Saturday)." Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said in a message on Viber

Aberin replaced Maj. Gen. Sidney Hernia, who was relieved from his post together with Anti-Cybercrime Group director Maj. Gen. Ronnie Francis Cariaga following the raid by teams from the NCRPO and the ACG on an alleged Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) hub in Ermita.

The Oct. 29 raid on Century Peak Tower was under investigation after police officers were caught moving a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera.

The police officers said they moved the CCTV as they were half-naked due as the air-conditioning system on the 23rd floor where the alleged POGO was operating was turned off. DMS