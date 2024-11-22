NDRRMC reports 12 dead from Super Typhoon ''Pepito''

Deaths from Super Typhoon ''Pepito'' have risen to 12, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Thursday.

According to the NDRRMC only five deaths are validated. These were three in Central Luzon and two in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

NDRRMC said 29 municipalities and cities were placed in a state of calamity, including 12 in CAR, nine in Cagayan Valley, and eight in Central Luzon.

Damage to infrastructure amounted to P2,032,677,190 while losses in agriculture reached P 28, 507,934.91.

The number of affected families was 939,936 or 3,507,920 individuals, of which 84,913 families or 300,953 persons were served inside evacuation centers while 36,974 families or 128,899 individuals were served elsewhere.

A total of 381,682 families or 1,354,802 persons were pre-emptively evacuated.

NDRRMC said 103 roads and 50 bridges were not passable.

A total of 59 municipalities and cities experienced power interruptions, while five had problems with water supply and 25 had their communication lines affected.

The national government has provided P226,782,311.473 worth of aid to 65,764 families out of the 504,441 families requiring assistance.

In terms of assistance provided to local government units, it has provided a combined amount of P25,022.09 to Calabarzon and Mimaropa. Jaspearl Tan/DMS