Gov't to decide if Veloso will be granted clemency

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said the government will decide if it would grant clemency to a Filipina who is in an Indonesian jail for a drug trafficking offense.

''We will see.... This is the first time this has happened... Everything is on the table,'' said Marcos in an ambush interview in Nueva Ecija Thursday.

''We will have to decide what will happen next,'' he said.

Marcos said the Philippines has been able to convince Indonesia to grant Mary Jane Veloso, who has been jailed in Indonesia for 14 years, to commute her sentence from death to life imprisonment.

A joint statement by the departments of foreign affairs and justice said ''conditions for the transfer of Mary Joy Veloso are still being discussed with Indonesia.'' DMS