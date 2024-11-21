DOH alarmed over teenage pregnancy

The Department of Health (DOH) is alarmed on the high incidence of teenage pregnancy, particularly among those aged 15 years old and below.

In an interview, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said this also raises the risks of "maternal mortality".

"We have a big problem with teenage pregnancy. They contribute to maternal mortality because they don't undergo prenatal care. They are at a high risk of eclampsia and hemorrhage at childbirth," said Herbosa.

“If we control that, we will actually be able to decrease maternal mortality," he added.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said that there were 39.39 per 100,000 people aged below 15, who got pregnant, in 2020 reaching to 59.34 in 2022.

"Our children are already exposed to the internet. What we discovered is that internet was a big influence on the sexual behavior of our teens," said the health chief.

He said another factor is ''many in the lower socioeconomic classes, they want to get married early so that they can escape poverty." DMS