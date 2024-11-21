OFW returning to country after 14 years in Indon death row

Overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Mary Jane Veloso will soon return to the country after more than a decade of Philippine diplomacy and consultations with the Indonesian government, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced on Wednesday.

“After over a decade of diplomacy and consultations with the Indonesian government, we managed to delay her execution long enough to reach an agreement to finally bring her back to the Philippines,” Marcos said on his social media page.

Marcos expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and the Indonesian government for their goodwill.

He said this reflects the strengthened partnership between the Philippines and Indonesia.

The President also noted the two nations’ shared commitment to justice and compassion.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to President Prabowo Subianto and the Indonesian government for their goodwill. This outcome is a reflection of the depth [of] our nation’s partnership with Indonesia?united in a shared commitment to justice and compassion,” Marcos said.

“Thank you, Indonesia. We look forward to welcoming Mary Jane home,” he added.

During the 42nd ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Indonesia in May 2023, Marcos emphasized the Philippine government had consistently appealed to Indonesia for Veloso’s pardon, commutation of sentence, and extradition so she could serve her sentence in the Philippines.

Veloso has been detained in Indonesia since 2010 after being arrested on drug trafficking charges.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) formally requested clemency for Veloso on September 6, 2022. She was arrested in Yogyakarta in 2010 after she was found carrying a suitcase containing over 2.6 kilograms of heroin. She was sentenced to death in the same year. Presidential News Desk