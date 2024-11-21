Three more Japanese fugitives deported : BI

Three more Japanese fugitives, including one of the top members of a crime ring, were deported late Tuesday, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said.

In a statement issued late Tuesday, the BI said that Koyama Tomohiro, and Nagaura Hiroki, who are members of gangs, together with Miura Eisei were turned over to the custody of the Japanese police and left for Tokyo boarding Japan Airlines flight JL 746.

According to reports, Koyama was one of the gang leaders of the JP Dragon syndicate, which is based in the Philippines.

Koyama, Nagaura and Eisei were said to have worked for a Philippine-based fraud group led by Kiyoto Imamura, who used the alias ''Luffy''.

BI said the three Japanese were deported for violating the conditions of their stay under the Philippine Immigration Act and on grounds of undesirability.

They also have arrest warrants in Japan for criminal acts.

BI said that the deportation was done in close coordination with the Japanese Embassy and that it has included the three fugitives in the agency’s blacklist to prevent them from returning to the country.

Koyama was arrested by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) for estafa in January.

In a statement released by the BI, Hiroki was arrested in May by its fugitive search unit.

The BI has been deporting Japanese linked to the “Luffy” syndicate since last year and around 11 of its alleged members have been deported this year.

Eisei is wanted for theft in Japan, BI deputy spokesperson Melvin Mabulac told The Daily Manila Shimbun in a Viber message. Jaspearl Tan/DMS