Intensity 4.9 quake shakes Batanes

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake jolted Batanes on Monday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

Earlier it was recorded as a 5.2-magnitude quake.

The tremor, which was tectonic, had a depth of 16 kilometers.

The quake's epicenter was recorded six kilometers northeast of Basco, Batanes at 11:35 am.

Phivolcs said it is not expecting any damage or aftershocks.

Intensity II was reported in Basco, Batanes, and Instrumental Intensity II was also recorded there. Jaspearl Tan/DMS