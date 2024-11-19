「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
31度-26度
両替レート
1万円=P3,780
$100=P5860

11月19日のまにら新聞から

Intensity 4.9 quake shakes Batanes

［ 77 words｜2024.11.19｜英字 (English) ］

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake jolted Batanes on Monday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

Earlier it was recorded as a 5.2-magnitude quake.

The tremor, which was tectonic, had a depth of 16 kilometers.

The quake's epicenter was recorded six kilometers northeast of Basco, Batanes at 11:35 am.

Phivolcs said it is not expecting any damage or aftershocks.

Intensity II was reported in Basco, Batanes, and Instrumental Intensity II was also recorded there. Jaspearl Tan/DMS

前の記事2024年11月19日