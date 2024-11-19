Intensity 4.9 quake shakes Batanes
A 4.9 magnitude earthquake jolted Batanes on Monday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.
Earlier it was recorded as a 5.2-magnitude quake.
The tremor, which was tectonic, had a depth of 16 kilometers.
The quake's epicenter was recorded six kilometers northeast of Basco, Batanes at 11:35 am.
Phivolcs said it is not expecting any damage or aftershocks.
Intensity II was reported in Basco, Batanes, and Instrumental Intensity II was also recorded there. Jaspearl Tan/DMS