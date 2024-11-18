OFW deployment in January to September higher than 2023

More overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) that have been deployed from January to September than the whole of 2023, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said.

The DMW said there were 2,662,720 OFWs who worked in different countries. In 2023, there were 2,613,903 OFWs sent to work.

On a year-on-year comparison (January to September), the 2024 numbers are higher as there were only 1,959,446 OFWs last year.

Among land-based OFWs, there were 2,162,135 deployed compared to 1,992,419 for 2023.

As for sea-based OFWs, there have been 500,585 sent to work from January to September 2024 from 621, 484 for the entire 2023. DMS