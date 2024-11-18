Palace leaves it up to local officials to suspend classes, work in gov't offices Monday

Instead of announcing a suspension of work in government offices and classes for Monday, the Palace said this is left to the discretion of the mayors as Super Typhoon “Pepito” batters Luzon.

In a statement issued Sunday, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said: “Upon consultation with the relevant government agencies and the NDRRMC, cancellation of classes and/or suspension of work in government offices is given to the respective local chief executives, taking into consideration the situation in their respective localities.”

Last week, the Office of the President gave a directive to the Department of Interior and Local Government to decide on suspending classes and work in government offices. Jaspearl Tan/DMS