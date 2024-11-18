Japanese arrested in BI Taguig office

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported the arrest of a fugitive wanted for theft and fraud in Tokyo.

The Japanese man, identified as Kudo Tomoya, 31, was intercepted last November 15 at the BI’s office in the SM Aura mall in Taguig after attempting to apply for an extension of his tourist visa.

BI SM Aura head Evita Mercader said Kudo filed for extension at around 5 in the afternoon, and presented his passport. He reportedly arrived last October 15, and is requesting to extend his visa to stay longer in the country.

However, upon verification in the BI’s centralized system, it was found out that Kudo is the subject of a BI watchlist after being charged as an undesirable alien.

The BI received official communication from Japanese authorities on November 8, informing them of Kudo’s standing warrant of arrest.

The warrant was reportedly issued by the Tokyo Summary Court in August for charges of breaking into a structure, theft and fraud, in violation of the Japanese Penal Code.

In 2022, Kudo was said to have broken into his former office and stole a bankbook and another office item valued at 2,000 yen. Later that day, he reportedly posed as an employee of his former office and swindled a bank employee of 7,876,000 yen using the bankbook.

He was promptly arrested by agents of the BI’s fugitive search unit, and will remain detained in the BI facility inside Camp Bagong Diwa, pending his deportation.BI News