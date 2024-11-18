Super Typhoon ''Pepito'' weakens into typhoon: Pagasa

Super Typhoon ''Pepito'' made two landfalls in Luzon before weakening into a typhoon Sunday evening, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

In its 8 pm bulletin, ''Pepito'' was packing winds of up to 165 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 275 kilometers per hour.

It was located in the vicinity of Santa Fe, Nueva Vizcaya.

Pagasa lowered its highest tropical cyclone wind signal warning of five to four over the central portion of Aurora (Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler, Maria Aurora), Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, the southern portion of Ifugao (Kiangan, Lamut, Tinoc, Asipulo, Lagawe), Benguet, the southern portion of Ilocos Sur (Alilem, Sugpon, Suyo, Santa Cruz, Tagudin, City of Candon, Santa Lucia, Salcedo, Galimuyod, Cervantes, Sigay), La Union, the northern and eastern portions of Pangasinan (Sison, Tayug, Binalonan, San Manuel, Asingan, San Quintin, Santa Maria, Natividad, San Nicolas, Balungao, Pozorrubio, Laoac, San Jacinto, San Fabian, Manaoag, City of Urdaneta, Rosales, Umingan, Mangaldan, Mapandan, Villasis, Santo Tomas, Dagupan City, Anda, Bolinao, Bani, City of Alaminos, Lingayen, Binmaley, Sual, Labrador), and the northern portion of Nueva Ecija (Bongabon, Pantabangan, Rizal, Lupao, San Jose City, Carranglan, Science City of Munoz, Talugtug, Cuyapo, Llanera).

Metro Manila remained at Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No.2.

Earlier, ''Pepito'' made a second landfall in Dipaculao, Aurora at 3:20 pm with winds of up to 185 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 305 kilometers per hour.

There were no immediate reports of deaths and damage, only that of an elderly man in Daet, Camarines Norte.

An elderly man died in Daet on Sunday morning due to the effects of super typhoon “Pepito”, an officer from its Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Office (MDRRMO) said.

In a phone interview with The Daily Manila Shimbun, Daet Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office Control Officer Herson Arasola said a 76-year-old man died in a vehicular accident due to hanging internet cables along Bagasbas Road.

“Someone died here at Bagasbas Road. Maybe he didn’t notice the wires hanging above the streets,” Arasola said. DMS-Jaspearl Tan