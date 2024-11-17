''Pepito'' affects ports and airports operations in some areas of Luzon and Visayas

Thousands were stranded while over 40 flights were cancelled as Super Typhoon ''Pepito'' affected the operation of different ports and airports in Luzon and Visayas regions on Saturday.

As of Saturday afternoon, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) recorded a total of 4,114 passengers, truck drivers and cargo helpers who are stranded in 59 ports in Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Southern Tagalog, Central Visayas and Western Visayas regions.

It noted that 1,583 rolling cargoes, 20 vessels and eight motorbancas were also stranded while 271 vessels and 216 motorbancas were taking shelter because of the effect of Pepito.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said 46 flights were cancelled

A total of 16 flights were cancelled but no affected passengers were reported in the airports in Bicol Region while 30 canceled flights and 1,410 individuals were affected in Tacloban and Calbayog Airports.

Eric Apolonio, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) spokesperson, said as of 1pm, the operation of Bicol International Airport was temporarily suspended due to the tropical cyclone.

"Bicol Tower or the Legazpi Approach Facility will be closing due to Typhoon Pepito," he said. Robina Asido/DMS