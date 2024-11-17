Super Typhoon ''Pepito'' imposes "potential catastrophic and life-threatening situation": PAGASA

Super Typhoon "Pepito" continues to impose a "potential catastrophic and life-threatening situation" on Northeastern Bicol Region as it is forecast to make landfall over Catanduanes on Saturday evening.

In its 5pm bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said ''Pepito'' will become closer to Metro Manila once it reaches the landmass between Quezon and Aurora province.

Metro Manila was placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number Two, where moderate to heavy rainfall is expected on Sunday, Pagasa said

''Pepito "will likely make landfall over Catanduanes as a super typhoon at or near peak intensity, and as a super typhoon or typhoon over the Quezon-Aurora area", Pagasa said.

It added that ''Pepito'' will undergo significant weakening'' during its passage over mainland Luzon.

"Pepito" was last located at 70 km east of Virac, Catanduanes, moving west northwest at 20km/h, Pagasa said in its 8 pm bulletin, It has maximum sustained winds of 195km/h and gustiness of 240km/h.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number Five was raised over Catanduanes and the northeastern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Garchitorena, Lagonoy, Presentacion). It was the second time Pagasa raised its highest wind signal as a series of typhoons entered the Philippines.

Signal number four is up over Camarines Norte, the northern and southeastern portions of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Goa, San Jose, Tigaon, Sagnay, Calabanga), and the northeastern portion of Albay (City of Tabaco, Tiwi, Malinao, Malilipot, Bacacay, Rapu-Rapu).

Signal number three in Polillo Islands, the northern and eastern portions of mainland Quezon (Calauag, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Buenavista, Lopez, Quezon, Perez, Alabat, Gumaca, Plaridel, Atimonan, Mauban, Real, General Nakar, Infanta), the rest of Camarines Sur, the rest of Albay, and the northern portion of Sorsogon (Prieto Diaz, City of Sorsogon, Gubat, Barcelona, Castilla, Casiguran, Pilar, Donsol) of Luzon and The eastern and central portions of Northern Samar (Palapag, Laoang, Mapanas, Gamay, Lapinig, Catubig, Pambujan, Las Navas, Biri, Bobon, Catarman, Mondragon, San Roque, Silvino Lobos, Lope de Vega, San Jose) and the northern portion of Eastern Samar (San Policarpo, Arteche, Oras, Jipapad) of Visayas.

Under signal number two were the southern portion of Isabela (Calauag, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Buenavista, Lopez, Quezon, Perez, Alabat, Gumaca, Plaridel, Atimonan, Mauban, Real, General Nakar, Infanta), Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Ifugao, Benguet, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Rizal, the rest of Quezon, Laguna, Marinduque, the rest of Sorsogon, Burias Island, and Ticao Island of Luzon and The central portion of Eastern Samar (Dolores, Maslog, Can-Avid, Taft, Sulat, San Julian, City of Borongan), the northern portion of Samar (Matuguinao, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Tarangnan, Motiong, Gandara, Jiabong, City of Catbalogan, Paranas, Hinabangan, San Sebastian, Pagsanghan), and the rest of Northern Samar of Visayas.

Signal number one over Mainland Cagayan, the rest of Isabela, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Batangas, the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Santa Cruz, Mamburao, Abra de Ilog, Paluan) including Lubang Islands, the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Naujan, Baco, Victoria, Socorro, Pinamalayan, Bansud, Gloria, Pola, City of Calapan, Bongabong, Roxas, Mansalay), Romblon, and the rest of Masbate in Luzon, The rest of Eastern Samar, the rest of Samar, Biliran, the northern and central portions of Leyte (Tunga, Pastrana, San Miguel, Matag-Ob, Tolosa, Palo, Calubian, Leyte, Mayorga, Julita, Carigara, Babatngon, Dagami, Jaro, San Isidro, Santa Fe, Albuera, Villaba, La Paz, Palompon, Macarthur, Tabontabon, Tanauan, Merida, Ormoc City, Isabel, Dulag, Capoocan, Alangalang, Burauen, Tabango, Tacloban City, Kananga, Barugo, Abuyog, Javier, City of Baybay, Mahaplag), the northeastern portion of Southern Leyte (Silago), the northernmost portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin) including Bantayan Islands, and the northernmost portion of Iloilo (Carles) in Visayas, and The northern portion of Dinagat Islands (Loreto, Tubajon) in Mindanao. Marie Manalili/DMS