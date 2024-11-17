Super Typhoon ''Pepito'' could affect 10 million people: OCD

At least 10 million people might be affected as Super Typhoon ''Pepito'' is expected to strike areas in Luzon over the weekend, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said Saturday.

In a news forum in Quezon City, OCD administrator Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno said the potential threat from ''Pepito'' prompted national government agencies to ramp up its disaster-response measures, including pre-emptive and forced evacuation of residents in low-lying areas and coastal towns as well as mobilization of search and rescue teams, equipment and relief supplies.

“We are preparing for 10 million affected individuals,” Nepomuceno told reporters.

However, he explained that the projected figure includes the people who were already displaced by the previous tropical cyclones including ''Kristine'', ''Leon'', ''Marce'', ''Nika'' and ''Ofel''

Nepomuceno noted that the estimated figure is the basis for their conservative planning in responding to the typhoon which includes the distribution of food packs, hygiene kits and medical supplies in the affected regions.

Following the devastating impact of Kristine over the Bicol Region, Nepomuceno said they have mobilized search, rescue and retrieval teams in Luzon and other parts of the country

He noted that there are at least 13,857 personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard, Bureau of Fire Protection and other concerned agencies which form part of the 1,282 search, rescue and retrieval teams nationwide.

Nepomuceno also assures that assets from AFP, PCG, PNP and other government agencies are now on standby for humanitarian missions. DMS