Gov’t unmoved by China’s objection to PH ‘s new maritime laws

The Philippines stays firm in its position on the country’s sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) despite China’s objection to the passage of the new maritime and archipelagic sealane laws, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Thursday.

Marcos made the remarks when asked during an interview in Tagaytay City about China summoning the Philippine ambassador to lodge representation on the said legislations.

“Wala naman pinagbago ‘yun dahil ganoon pa rin ang sitwasyon natin. Ganoon pa rin ang position natin.”

China summoned last Friday the Philippine ambassador to explain the two new maritime laws in the Philippines.

Beijing said Manila should respect China’s territorial sovereignty, maritime rights and interests, immediately stop taking unilateral actions, and earnestly maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea.

Marcos signed the two laws aimed at reinforcing Philippine rights over the country’s maritime zones. Presidential News Desk