DA imposes temporary ban on importing domestic, wild birds and poultry products from Japan

The Department of Agriculture (DA) imposed a temporary ban on the importation of domestic and wild birds, as well as poultry products from Japan following the outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Atsuma last month.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. announced the temporary import ban in Japan in a memorandum order issued last Tuesday.

Laurel said the importation ban was issued to protect the local poultry industry from potential animal and public health risks.

"The poultry industry is a major investment and job generator, and a vital component in ensuring the country's food security," he said.

"It is incumbent upon us to ensure that the local poultry population is not unduly placed at risk from highly infectious diseases." Laurel added.

Aside from Japan, a separate memorandum order for the temporary ban on the importation of domestic and wild birds, as well as poultry products from Austria was issued on the same day.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Austria's Vice-President of the Regional Commission reported to World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) an outbreak of the H5N1 bird flu subtype in Mattighofen, Braunau am Inn, Oberosterreich.

It noted that "the outbreak, which was confirmed on October 7, 2024 by the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety, had affected domestic birds as well."

As part of the import ban, the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) has been directed to cease issuing sanitary and phytosanitary import clearances for domestic and wild birds, poultry meat, day-old chicks, eggs, and semen for artificial insemination of hens. Robina Asido/DMS