OCD says resources strained by five straight typhoons

Office of Civil Defense (OCD) administrator Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno said in a briefing that they are ready to respond to calamities but their resources have been strained by five typhoons in less than a month.

Nepomuceno said their budget will not last until December and that they informed the Palace about it. But he assured that the government can always find ways to address the issue.

The quick response fund was set P7.9 billion under the 2024 budget out of which P1 billion was allocated to the Department of Agriculture.

He added that side from the safety of the evacuees, they are focusing on the fatigue of their staff.

"For example, our personnel are also human. They also experience fatigue and some of them get sick so we institutionalized a rotation" Nepomuceno said.

He said OCD augmented personnel from places that were not affected by the typhoon, such as Metro Manila.

A total of 20,000 personnel are trained to do rescue work.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has downloaded P870 million as their production of family food packs were insufficient due to the consecutive typhoons. Marie Manalili/DMS