DFA summons China envoy to protest Beijing's declaration of baselines adjacent to Scarborough

Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian was summoned to protest the declaration of China's baseline adjacent to Scarborough Shoal last Sunday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday.

In a statement, Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Teresita Daza said "the Department summoned Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian earlier today to deliver the Philippines’ protest over China’s drawing of baselines around Bajo de Masinloc on 10 November 2024."

"The said baselines infringe upon Philippine sovereignty and contravene international law, particularly the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 Arbitral Award," she said.

"The said baselines have no legal basis and are not binding on the Philippines," she added.

Daza said a protest against China's declaration of baseline was also filed against China on Tuesday.

"A protest was filed. For 2024 and as of 12 November 2024, the number of protests against China is 56," she said.

"The total number of protests under President (Ferdinand) Marcos Jr. for the period 01 July 2022 to 12 November 2024 is 189," she added. Robina Asido/DMS