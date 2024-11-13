'Ofel' enters PAR as the fifth cyclone in less than a month

Tropical Storm ''Ofel'', the fifth tropical cyclone in less than a month entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) Tuesday.

The state weather bureau said Ofel is forecast to intensify into a typhoon category by Wednesday evening to Thursday early morning.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told reporters Monday night that he doesn't remember ''seeing these many (storms)... and one after the other of this strength.''

''We were not even given a week's respite,'' he added.

In a press briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), Cris Perez of PAGASA’s Weather Division said residents in areas affected by Nika should remain vigilant against the typhoon’s effects.

The soil in the mentioned areas have become saturated with rainwater, increasing the risk of flash floods and landslides, the official said.

Pagasa is also watching another storm outside PAR named "Man-Yi" that was located at 2,495 km/h east of southeastern Luzon moving at 30km/h.

The state weather bureau is not ruling out the possibility it will enter PAR in the next few days.

Marcos said the incoming storm ''promises to be a stronger one.''

"Ofel" was last located at 780 km east of Virac, Catanduanes moving northwest at 30km/h with maximum sustained winds of 95km/h and gustiness up to 115km/h.

It may make landfall over northern or central Luzon on Thursday afternoon or evening.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number One may be raised over portions of Cagayan Valley on Tuesday late evening until Wednesday early morning, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services (Pagasa) said. Marie Manalili/DMS