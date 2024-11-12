''Nika'' crosses northern Luzon landmass as Tropical Wind Cyclone Signal Number 4 raised

Tropical Wind Cyclone Signal No.4 was hoisted over Kalinga and other portions of Luzon Monday as Typhoon “Nika” crossed the landmass of northern Luzon before emerging in the sea west of Ilocos Sur.

In its 5 pm bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services (Pagasa) said ''Nika'' was spotted in the vicinity of Besao, Mountain Province.

''Nika'', which was moving west northwest at 25 kilometers per hour, had maximum winds of 120 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 200 kilometers per hour. It could weaken as it enters mainland.

Metro Manila is no longer under Tropical Wind Cyclone Signal Number One, Pagasa said.

''Nika'' is the fourth typhoon to hit the Philippines in less than a month, with Severe Tropical Storm ''Kristine'' causing 150 deaths more than two weeks ago. Pagasa said a potential storm was spotted, which could make it the fifth one to ravage the country.

Signal No. 4 was raised over Mountain Province, the northern portion of Ifugao (Aguinaldo, Mayoyao, Alfonso Lista, Banaue, Hungduan, Hingyon, Lagawe), the central and southern portion of Abra (Manabo, Pidigan, San Juan, Tayum, Langiden, Luba, Boliney, Sallapadan, Bucloc, Lagangilang, Tubo, Danglas, Villaviciosa, La Paz, Licuan-Baay, Pilar, Malibcong, Penarrubia, San Isidro, Daguioman, San Quintin, Dolores, Lagayan, Bangued, Bucay, Lacub), and the northern and central portions of Ilocos Sur (Cabugao, Sinait, San Juan, San Emilio, Lidlidda, Banayoyo, Santiago, San Esteban, Burgos, Santa Maria, Magsingal, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, Nagbukel, San Ildefonso, City of Vigan, Caoayan, Santa, Bantay, Santo Domingo, Narvacan, Quirino, Cervantes, Sigay, Salcedo, Santa Lucia, City of Candon, Galimuyod, Gregorio del Pilar, Santa Cruz).

Signal No. 3 was raised over northern portion of Quirino (Diffun, Cabarroguis, Aglipay, Saguday, Maddela), the northeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Diadi, Bagabag, Quezon, Solano, Villaverde, Kasibu, Ambaguio, Bayombong), the central portion of Isabela (Santo Tomas, Santa Maria, San Mariano, Ilagan City, Benito Soliven, San Guillermo, City of Cauayan, Gamu, Naguilian, Alicia, Angadanan, San Isidro, City of Santiago, Echague, Jones, San Agustin, Delfin Albano, Quirino, Burgos, Reina Mercedes, Luna, Cabagan, Tumauini, San Pablo, Quezon, Mallig, Roxas, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, San Mateo, Ramon, Cordon), the southwestern portion of Cagayan (Enrile, Solana, Tuao, Tuguegarao City, Rizal, Piat), the southern portion of Apayao (Conner, Kabugao), the rest of Abra, the rest of Ifugao, the northern portion of Benguet (Buguias, Mankayan, Bakun), the southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Laoag City, Sarrat, San Nicolas, Piddig, Marcos, Nueva Era, Dingras, Bacarra, Solsona, Paoay, Currimao, Pinili, Badoc, City of Batac, Banna), and the rest of Ilocos Sur.

Signal No. 2 was raised was raised over the northwestern and eastern portions of Cagayan (Iguig, Penablanca, Baggao, Alcala, Amulung, Santo Nino, Gattaran, Lasam, Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Allacapan, Ballesteros, Lal-Lo, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Gonzaga), the rest of Isabela, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Quirino, the rest of Apayao, the rest of Benguet, the rest of Ilocos Norte, La Union, the northeastern portion of Pangasinan (San Nicolas, Natividad, San Quintin, Sison, San Manuel, Umingan, Tayug), the northern and central portions of Aurora (Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler, Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan), and the northern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Pantabangan, Lupao, San Jose City).

Signal No. 1 was up over the Babuyan Islands, the rest of mainland Cagayan, the rest of Pangasinan, the rest of Aurora, the rest of Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Pampanga, Tarlac, the northern and central portions of Zambales (Santa Cruz, Candelaria, Masinloc, Palauig, Iba, Botolan, Cabangan, San Marcelino, San Felipe, San Narciso), the northeastern portion of Quezon (General Nakar) including Pollilo Islands. Jaspearl Tan/DMS