''Nika'' nears typhoon strength, Metro Manila under Signal Number One

Severe Tropical Storm ''Nika'' neared typhoon strength as it towards Aurora and several provinces of Northern Luzon, some of which were affected Typhoon ''Leon'' last week.

Metro Manila is under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number One.

''Nika'' was headed west northwest at 15 kilometers per hour, with winds of up to 110 kilometers per hours and gusts of up to 135 kilometers per hour, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its 8 pm bulletin on Sunday.

It was located at 330 kilometers east northeast of Infanta, Quezon.

Pagasa raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number Three over the southeastern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, Palanan) and the northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan).

Pagasa said “Nika” is expected to reach typhoon category later Sunday and may reach its peak intensity of around 130 kilometers per hour before making landfall in Isabela or Aurora.

Signal No. 2 was raised over the southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Nueva Era, Solsona, Dingras, Marcos, Banna, City of Batac, Pinili, Paoay, Currimao, Badoc, Carasi, Piddig, Sarrat, San Nicolas, Laoag City), Ilocos Sur, La Union, the northeastern portion of Pangasinan (San Nicolas, Natividad, San Quintin, Sison, San Manuel, Umingan, Tayug), the central portion of Aurora (Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler), the southern portion of mainland Cagayan (Solana, Iguig, Penablanca, Tuguegarao City, Enrile, Baggao, Alcala, Amulung, Santo Nino, Rizal, Piat, Tuao, Gattaran, Lasam), the rest of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, the southern portion of Apayao (Kabugao, Conner, Flora, Pudtol, Calanasan), Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, and the northern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Pantabangan, Lupao, San Jose City)

Signal No. 1 was also hoisted over the rest of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, the rest of Apayao, the rest of Ilocos Norte, the rest of Pangasinan, the rest of Aurora, Tarlac, the northern and central portions of Zambales (Santa Cruz, Candelaria, Masinloc, Palauig, Iba, Botolan, Cabangan, San Marcelino, San Felipe, San Narciso), the rest of Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, the eastern portion of Laguna (Santa Maria, Mabitac, Pakil, Pangil, Famy, Siniloan, Paete, Kalayaan, Cavinti, Lumban, Luisiana, Santa Cruz, Magdalena, Pagsanjan, Majayjay, Liliw, Nagcarlan, Pila, Victoria), the eastern portion of Quezon (Calauag, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Pitogo, San Andres, Buenavista, San Francisco, Pagbilao, Infanta, Lopez, Catanauan, Mulanay, Unisan, General Luna, Plaridel, Quezon, Alabat, Sampaloc, Padre Burgos, Macalelon, Mauban, Perez, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, San Narciso, General Nakar, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Lucena City) including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, and the northeastern portion of Albay (Malinao, Tiwi, Bacacay, City of Tabaco, Malilipot, Rapu-Rapu) Jaspearl Tan/DMS