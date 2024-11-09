Makati cops nab two suspects a day after robbing Japanese

By Robina Asido

Two men who allegedly robbed two Japanese nationals in Makati City on Thursday night were arrested by police in an operation on Friday morning.

Major Hazel Asilo, Southern Police District (SPD) public information office chief, said the suspects were identified as Wendell, 26, and Jeffrey, 23 were apprehended along Don Chino Roces Avenue, in front of Makati Cinema Square, Barangay Pio Del Pilar around 6:50 am.

Based on the initial report, the two male Japanese victims, ages 62 and 33, had been robbed by the suspects along Don Chino Roces Avenue around 8:45 pm Thursday.

An advisory by the Japanese Embassy to warn its citizens in the Philippines said the victims were walking when they were approached by three men armed with small firearms.

One of the Japanese victims fell and hit his head on the ground while trying to resist when he was pulled by the suspect. The advisory said the other Japanese just handed over his bag after he was held at gunpoint by the suspect.

Asilo said the police immediately launched an operation after the victims reported the robbery incident to Makati Police Sub-Station 3.

"At around 6:50 am, officers spotted a motorcycle matching the description provided by the victims. The suspects who were on board a plateless motorcycle, attempted to evade the authorities but were eventually stopped by pursuing officers," she said.

"Upon stopping the vehicle, the police recovered a X9 9mm firearm with a serial number and a magazine loaded with five live rounds of ammunition from suspect Wendell, while Jeffrey was found in possession of \10,000 (in \1,000 bills) and a replica firearm," she added.

The suspects, now facing complaints for robbery and illegal possession of firearms, were identified by the Japanese victims.

As he praised the Makati City Police for its swift response, Police Brig. Gen. Bernard Yang, Southern Police District Director assured that further measures will be implemented to ensure the safety and protection of foreign nationals visiting the cities within southern Metro Manila. DMS