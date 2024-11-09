Endo stresses importance of maintaining freedom of navigation and safety in South China Sea

Japan Ambassador Endo Kazuya emphasized the importance of maintaining the freedom of navigation and safety in the South China Sea, noting that a significant volume of imported renewable energy supplies to Japan are passing through the area.

"In our case, Japan heavily relies on maritime transport in particular for the import of resources and energy, and according to one statistics, 92 percent of crude oil and 50 percent of natural gas imported to Japan passed through the South China Sea," Endo said during the Manila Dialogue on the South China Sea on Friday.

"It is critical to ensure that this vital sea-lane remains to hold freedom of navigation and maritime safety," he added.

As part of its effort to maintain the freedom of navigation and safety in the South China Sea, Endo highlights Japanese government responses which includes the cooperation, coordination and assistance with like minded countries like the Philippines.

"We remain committed to enhancing the law enforcement capabilities of the Philippines, and together, we would like to work to uphold an international order based on the rule of law," said Endo.

"In today's complex and dynamic geographical geopolitical landscape, it is imperative to work closely, not just between Japan and the Philippines but also with broader allies, and like minded partners as we do today and we look forward to working together to create a secure, and prosperous future for the entire Indo Pacific," he added. Robina Asido/DMS