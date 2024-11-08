NCR police chief, Anti-Cybercrime Group head administratively relieved: PNP

The head of the National Capital Region police and the Philippine National Police (PNP) Anti-Cybercrime Group were administratively relieved from their posts for 10 days as they will be investigated in connection with the serving of a search warrant last October 29.

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Maj. Gen. Sidney Hernia and Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) director Maj. Gen. Ronnie Cariaga were administratively relieved from their posts, said PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo.

Brig. Gen. Reynaldo Tamondong and Col. Vina Guzman were named officers-in-charge of the NCRPO and the ACG, said Fajardo.

“They were administratively relieved for 10 days to allow for an investigation led by a committee under Lt. Gen. Michael John Dubria, the current OIC of the Chief PNP office and Acting DCO (deputy chief of operations),” Fajardo said.

Four Chinese nationals asked for help from the National Police Commission, saying that they were illegally arrested and the police officers did not inform them of their rights.

They also claimed that the police tried to extort 1 million pesos from them in exchange for a lawyer who is supposedly linked to high-ranking officers in the NCRPO and their freedom.

Hernia previously denied these allegations, calling them “absurd” and “unfounded” and said that the NCRPO welcomed the investigation.

On October 29, the NCRPO and ACG had a joint operation to serve an arrest warrant against Vertex Technology in Century Peak Tower, in Malate.

Fajardo said the PNP maintains that there was nothing wrong with the joint operations.

“Let me reiterate that the administrative relief of these two senior officers is not a form of punishment, according to existing PNP policy. It’s meant to ensure the investigation can clarify issues from the operation,” Fajardo said.

“The PNP asserts that there was no misconduct in the operation, which was conducted under a valid cyber warrant issued by the RTC (regional trial court) Manila. However, operational concerns arose, particularly an alleged tampering with a CCTV camera by PNP personnel, that led to the immediate relief of the team leader and the officers involved in the incident,” she said.

“The only thing we want to look into during the inquiry and investigation to be conducted by the committee is whether any operational protocols were violated or not followed during the operation. However, the operation itself was legitimate, covered by a valid search warrant,” she added.

“The TDCO's (Deputy PNP Chief for Operations) inquiry and investigation will assess if there was any negligence in terms of supervision over the PNP personnel who conducted the operation. For example, why were some officers shirtless, which they claim was the reason they turned the camera away to avoid being seen? These are the things that will be examined, specifically if there was any failure or negligence in supervision on the part of the two highest commanders of the NCRPO and ACG,'' she said.

If after 10 days it is proven there was no negligence in terms of supervision and that all police operational procedures were strictly followed, these two senior officers may be reinstated to their previous positions and assignments. For now, they remain assigned to the NCRPO and ACG pending the investigation,” Fajardo said.

Fajardo said Cariaga cited extreme heat on the enclosed 23rd floor in Century Peak Tower, as the air conditioning and elevators were turned off after serving the warrant, as their reason for adjusting the camera, as they did not want to be seen shirtless while on duty. Jaspearl Tan/DMS