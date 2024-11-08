Second, third phase of LRT-1 Cavite extension sked could be finalized in 2025: transport chief

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said the second and third phase of Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1) Cavite extension's schedule will be finalized by 2025 if issues, like right of way, will be resolved by then.

"We're working with the concessionaire which is the Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC). We're just looking at how we can resolve some issues especially the right of way ... so within next year we should be able to finalize the schedule" Bautista said in an ambush interview at the 2nd Philippine Railway Conference on Thursday.

He did not give details about the conflict on the right of way but assured that it is "not that problematic" and it still has room for negotiations.

Bautista said in a Palace briefing that Phase 1 of the Light Rail Transit-1 (LRT-1) Cavite Extension will open this month.

“We will open this line within the next maybe two to three weeks, this is within November,” Bautista said.

Bautista said the Cavite Extension will be the first railway project to be completed under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. administration.

The total cost is P64.915 billion, out of which the equivalent of P17.80 billion is from Official Development Assistance (ODA) of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), P39.57 billion from private sector operator Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC), and P7.55 billion from the Philippine government.

The first phase will connect Baclaran Station in Pasay City to Dr. Santos Station in Paranaque City. It’s expected to reduce travel time by 30 minutes.

JICA Chief Representative Sakamoto Takema shared in his message JICA's 100 percent support and commitment on collaborating with stakeholders on "urban mobility modernization, modal shift, safe and reliable railway network, and liveable urban development"

"On behalf of JICA ... I declare that all of us are absolutely enthusiastic to contribute to the safe and reliable railway system modernization in the Philippines." he added.

The 2nd Philippine Railway Conference hosted by the Philippine Railways Institute, highlights collaboration and innovation, particularly on research, focused on the railway industry. Marie Manalili/DMS