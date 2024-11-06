Two Chinese vessels enter EEZ near Philippine Rise: report

Two Chinese research vessels entered the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the vicinity of Philippine Rise on Monday night

This was reported by retired US Air Force Col. Ray Powell of Gordian Knot Center for National Security Innovation Project Myoushou in his X (Twitter) post on Tuesday morning.

"Two of China's research ships--Xiang Yang Hong 03 and Zhang Jian--entered the Philippines' exclusive economic zone off its eastern seaboard last night," said Powell.

"Neither has yet entered a survey pattern so their purpose in being there is so far unclear," he noted.

Just last week, Powell also reported two Chinese fishing boats operating off the east coast of Luzon.

Powell said "Lu Rong Yu 51794 and Lu Yan Yuan Yu 017" were monitored off the waters "less than 20 nautical miles from the San Ildefonso Peninsula" in Casiguran, Aurora. Robina Asido/DMS