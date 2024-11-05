FDA answers Marcos’ call to boost PH healthcare, simplifies export processing of pharma products

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) simplified the process of exporting pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients through the issuance of a new administrative order.

By implementing Administrative Order (AO) No. 2024-0012 titled “Prescribing the Rules and Regulations on the Registration of Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Intended Solely for Export,” the FDA aims to ensure the availability of safe, effective and high-quality pharmaceutical products.

Section 15 of Executive Order (EO) No. 175 s. 1987, amending Republic Act (RA) No. 3720, or the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act,” and RA No. 9711, or “Strengthening of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Act of 2009,” prohibit the manufacturing, sale, importation and export of medicine and medical equipment without proper registration with the Department of Health (DOH).

Exporters of pharmaceutical products must comply with the regulations of the National Drug Regulatory Authority (NDRA) of the receiving country.

The new order seeks to ensure that products for export are not adulterated or misbranded and adhere to the regulations of foreign purchaser, and comply with the laws of the receiving country with proper labeling indicating “intended for export.” Presidential News Desk