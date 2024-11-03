Police arrest Metro Manila's most wanted man

After 21 years, police have arrested Metro Manila’s most wanted man wanted for murder in Navotas City on Friday afternoon.

Fredrick Selisana, 51, was apprehended in Barangay North Bay Boulevard South Kaunlaran around 4:35 p.m., National Capital Region Police director Maj. Gen. Sidney Hernia said.

Hernia said Selisana has a warrant of arrest for murder issued by a Malabon court for murder.

Hernia said the suspect was also tagged in robbery holdup cases in Valenzuela and Navotas in 2000 and 2001. DMS