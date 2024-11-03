DSWD aid for Kristine, Leon survivors hits P713.1m

In line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to provide continuous aid to typhoon-hit communities, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Friday the latest update on government assistance including relief goods, power supply, and medical assistance.

In its report to the Presidential Management Staff (PMS) in Malacanang, the NDRRMC said the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) provided P713.1 million in various assistance to families affected by typhoons “Kristine” and “Leon” as of Nov. 1.

Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno, the NDRRMC Executive Director, said among the support provided by the DSWD are family food packs (FFPs), other Food Items, Family Kits, Family Tent, Hygiene Kits, Sleeping Kits, laminated sacks, and Other Non-Food Items.

Nepomuceno, who is also the administrator of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), said the DSWD extended humanitarian assistance of P525,000 to beneficiaries in different municipalities in Calabarzon, and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

In terms of power restoration in typhoon-affected communities the NDRRMC official said that as of Nov. 1, all affected power generation plants are back to normal operation. All NGCP’s transmission lines and facilities are now operating normally.

Based on the National Electrification Administration (NEA) report as of Nov. 1, 13 electric cooperatives (ECs) remain in Partial Power Interruption (PPI). Out of 160 municipalities. 108 (67.5 percent) were energized. To be restored are 101,107 consumer connections.

There is no reported fuel supply shortage in bulk facilities as of Nov. 1, the NDRRMC said, noting fuel supply in some retail gasoline stations received replenishments from Pasacao (Camarines Sur) bulk facilities via truck delivery.

Around 1,894 thousand liters of Liquid Petroleum Products (LPP) ?diesel and gasoline? and 20,000 11-kg LPG cylinders were delivered to Bicol for October 29-31, 2024.

The NDRRMC said all bulk facilities and terminals are operational except for one LPG Refilling Plant (Phoenix LPG Refilling Plant) as of Nov. 1.

The NDRRMC also reported health-related logistics by the Department of Health (DOH) to National Capital Region (NCR), Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon and Bicol region.

The support, totaling P4.5 million, includes medical and public health, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and Nutrition in Emergencies (NIE), it said. Presidential News Desk

Story 2

Marcos declares Nov. 4 as Day of National Mourning for ‘Kristine’ victims

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has issued Proclamation 728, declaring Nov. 4 as a Day of National Mourning, in solidarity with the bereaved families and loved ones of those 139 persons who perished due to the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine.

With the President’s October 30 issuance signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, the national flag shall be flown at half-mast from sunrise to sunset on all government buildings and installations across the country and abroad on Monday, in accordance with Republic Act (RA) 8491 and following the issuance of Proclamation 728.

Marcos encouraged Filipinos to offer prayers for those who lost their lives in the tragedy

From Oct. 21 to 25, Kristine brought torrential rains and violent winds triggering widespread flooding and landslides.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported that as of October 30, Severe Tropical Storm Kristine affected a total of 1,788,630 families or 7,033,922 individuals. Presidential News Desk