Baguio City is 5th cleanest city in Southeast Asia: report

BAGUIO CITY -- Baguio City officials are relishing at the plum that placed the city as the "5th Cleanest Cities with the lowest pollution level in Southeast Asia" based on the 2024 mid-year Numbeo Pollution Index.

The Sangunniang Panlungsod, in a resolution, attributed this to the efforts of the City General Services Office (GSO), City Environment and Parks Management Office (CEPMO) and the citizenry.

The 2024 Numbeo Mid-Year Pollution Index report released the ranking of cities in Southeast Asia in terms of pollution level from cleanest to most polluted.

Baguio City with a pollution level of 72.9 ranked fifth of the top 16 cleanest cities in the region with the lowest pollution index. Singapore topped the list with a pollution index of 32.5. DMS