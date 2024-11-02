Gov’t aid for typhoon victims to continue: Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reiterated his commitment on Friday to continue assisting Filipinos affected by recent calamities until their lives return to normal.

The President also reiterated the need to strengthen communities against the impacts of climate change.

“Mga kababayan, hindi tayo titigil hangga’t hindi pa nakakabangon ang lahat. Walang pagod ang ating mga ahensya. Naririnig namin ang inyong saklolo at ginagawa namin ang lahat upang mailagay kayo sa mas mabuting kalagayan,” Marcos said in a vlog on Undas and recent disasters posted on social media.

To address changing weather patterns, the President pledged his government would work to minimize casualties from climate-related events and reduce the number of families affected by such occurrences.

He said another government priority is to protect small communities and the livelihood of Filipinos in typhoon-hit areas.

Marcos visited Bicol region where he aided flood survivors in Naga City. He stressed that disasters has no political boundaries. “May mga nagre-react dahil daw kahit balwarte ng ating katunggali noong eleksyon ay pinupuntahan ko,” he said.

“Eh nandoon ang bagyo. Ang bagyo hindi nangingilala ng eleksyon. Kaya kung saan may problema, kung saan ang nangangailangan ng tulong ay doon tayo pupunta.”

The latest report by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said the government, along with its partners, has provided a total of P996.6 million in assistance to storm-hit families. Presidential News Desk