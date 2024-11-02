At least one million visit cemeteries on All Saints' Day

At least one million Filipinos went to the two biggest cemeteries in Metro Manila to visit their departed loved ones in observance of All Saints' Day on Friday.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the visit at the tomb of his father, President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in the morning. Joining the President was former First Lady Imelda Marcos along with their supporters.

Staff Sergeant Jericho Carrera, team leader of the Philippine National Police command post at the Manila South Cemetery told The Daily Manila Shimbun that they anticipate more or less 500,000 visitors within the day.

As of Friday afternoon, an estimate of 975,000 in Manila North Cemetery and 139,920 in Manila South Cemetery were recorded by the Manila Police District.

Authorities confiscated thousands of prohibited items from visitors upon entry to both cemeteries. Among seized items were lighters, cigarettes, vapes, flammable items like perfume.

The Manila Police District logged 1,057 confiscated contrabands at Manila South Cemetery, most of it cigarettes and lighters.

In preparation for the influx of visitors in the main entrance of the cemetery, two metal staircases were installed temporarily in the wall of Manila South Cemetery along Metropolitan Avenue and Kalayaan Avenue that will serve as additional entrances.

A visitor who refused to be named said that the metal staircase in Kalayaan Avenue was useful to her as it lessens walking time to reach the tomb of her husband.

Upon entering the premises of the cemetery, individuals accompanied with a child are required to register as a counter measure in case their child might get lost. A name plate with the contact information of the guardian along with some candies were given to children who visited the cemetery.

Free e-trike rides were available to senior citizens, persons with disability (PWD), pregnant women, and visitors accompanied by a child. Marie Manalili/DMS