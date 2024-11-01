「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

11月1日のまにら新聞から

Japanese evacuated from resort due to ear pain: PCG

［ 112 words｜2024.11.1｜英字 (English) ］

Authorities evacuated a Japanese national suffering from severe ear pain due to recent diving activities in Occidental Mindoro.

The Japanese national identified as Naoko Sakagawa was transferred from Pandan Island Resort in Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro to San Jose to consult a doctor last week.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard, the responders "efficiently evacuated Ms. Sakagawa, along with Mr. Milton Kuriyama, also a Japanese national, to Sablayan Port."

It noted that the two Japanese nationals were "transported to San Jose, Occidental Mindoro, to consult an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) specialist for a comprehensive medical assessment" after the initial medical assessment done by a team from the MHO (municipal health office). Robina Asido/DMS

