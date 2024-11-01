PCG searching for missing cargo ship in Occidental Mindoro

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Thursday it is continuing its search and rescue operations for a cargo vessel near Paluan, Occidental Mindoro that went missing since October 27, Sunday.

In a statement, the PCG said that MV Sta. Monica-A1 which is owned by Synergy Sea Venture Inc., left from Sta. Cruz Port, Taytay, Palawan, and was on its way to seek shelter due to adverse weather conditions on October 22.

It added that when the vessel went missing, a clearing officer reported that the crew could not be contacted despite several attempts to reach them.

Fishermen from several barangays in Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro reported that they recovered 10 empty LPG tanks while they were fishing.

The tanks were said to be sold to a local buyer and Coast Guard Sub-station (CGSS) Mamburao personnel later confirmed that the buyer had the tanks.

On Monday, a resident of Barangay Marikit, Paluan reported sightings of two floating cadavers and an undetermined number of dead carabaos around 14 nautical miles off Paluan.

On Tuesday, a resident of Sitio Dungon, Barangay Tayamaan, Mamburao told CGSS Mamburao personnel that his nephew had recovered a life jacket marked "MV STA MONICA-A1" and two unmarked life rings approximately 10 nautical miles off Paluan during a fishing trip.

PCG said that using its aircraft PCG-251 Islander, it conducted an aerial search over the waters off North East El Nido and Mamburao, Mindoro to find further signs of the missing vessel.

“The PCG continues its coastal and seaborne patrols in search of further debris and signs of the missing vessel. Representatives of Synergy Sea Venture Inc. have coordinated with the PCG for updates, and search operations will persist, weather and sea conditions permitting,” the PCG said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS