English Articles

Transactions on foreign investments registered with the BSP, through authorized agent banks, in September recorded net inflows of $1,025.77 million resulting from the $2,531.83 million gross inflows and the gross outflows of $1,506.06 million for the month.

The recorded net inflows are higher by $491.82 million (or by 92.1 percent) than the net inflows posted in August ($533.95 million).

The $2,531.83 million registered investments for the month are higher by $1,161.11 million (or by 84.7 percent) compared to the gross inflows recorded in August ($1,370.72 million).

During the month, 57.5 percent of registered investments were in in Peso government securities ($1,455.17 million) with the remaining 42.5 percent in PSE-listed securities ($1,076.66 million) most of which were investments in banks, holding firms, property, transportation services; and food, beverage & tobacco.

Investments for the month mostly came from: the United Kingdom; Singapore; the United States (US); Luxembourg; and Malaysia with combined share to total at 88.4 percent.

The $1,506.06 million gross outflows for the month are higher by $669.29 million (or by 80 percent) compared to the $836.78 million recorded in August . The US remains to be the top destination of outflows, receiving $769.93 million (or 51.1 percent) of total outward remittances.

Year-on-year, the registered investments in September amounting to $2,531.83 million are higher by $1,644.22 million (or by 185.2 percent) than the $887.61 million recorded in September 2023, while the gross outflows of $1,506.06 million are lower by $79.55 million (or by 5 percent) vis-a-vis the gross outflows recorded for September 2023 (S$1,585.61 million).

The $1,025.77 million net inflows for September are a reversal from the $698.01 million net outflows recorded for the same period a year ago.

Year-to-date transactions (January 1 to September 30) for foreign investments registered with the BSP, through authorized agent banks, yielded net inflows of$3,023.81 million, a marked improvement compared to the $387.24 million net outflows noted for the same period last year. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas