Damage to infra by tropical cyclones surge past P6.4 billion: NDRRMC

The damage to infrastructure due to tropical cyclones ''Kristine'' and ''Leon'' ballooned to over six billion pesos, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Thursday.

A total of 764 roads, bridges, flood control, schools, health and government facilities worth P6,390,160,298.45 were damaged due to the combined effect of the two cyclones.

Losses to agriculture slightly increased to P3.76 billion where rice accounted for P3.20 billion worth of damage.

The death toll also increased to 150, but the NDRRMC noted that 136 are still subject for validation and 29 others remain missing.

As of Thursday, the number of affected families in 17 regions also rose to 1,892,226 families or 7,494,203 individuals while the displaced population has decreased to 760,132.

According to the NDRRMC, 827 areas in 13 affected regions including Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Soccsksargen, Caraga, Barmm, NCR are still flooded. Robina Asido/DMS