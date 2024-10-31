Families of war on drugs victims, human rights group urge ICC to arrest Duterte

Families of war on drugs victims and human rights groups called for the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in a press conference in Quezon City on Wednesday.

"We are calling on the ICC to issue their warrant", said Karapatan secretary general Cristina Palabay in a press conference.

This followed the statements of Duterte in Monday's Senate hearing where he admitted a death squad existed in Davao City and that he ordered police to provoke drug suspects to retaliate and be shot dead.

Llore Pasco, mother of two victims of extrajudicial killings and a member of the Rise Up for Life and Rights group, shared her dismay on not achieving justice seven years after her children died.

Pasco, alongside co-mothers or relatives of victims, called on for Duterte to be "investigated, take responsibility, and be punished."

"Of course a case won't be filed against him here since he has a lot of allies and excuses. That is why we call on the ICC to come in so that we can have an investigation on the victims to know the truth of what really happened, " she added.

Neri Colmenares, one of the lawyers of the victims, said he is confident that the statements of Duterte in the Senate hearing can be used against him.

"That is why the case of ICC against President Duterte is strong and I wouldn't be surprised if the ICC will terminate its investigation soon and issue a warrant of arrest against (former) President Duterte at least maybe before the end of this year", Colmenares added.

Human rights groups together with families of the victims requested that the Marcos administration should just cooperate with ICC in prosecuting Duterte.

Palabay requested the public to also light candles for the war on drugs victims in line with this week's All Saints' Day and All Souls Day. DMS