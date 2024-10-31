「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

10月31日のまにら新聞から

Tropical cyclone deaths climb to 145, NDRRMC says

［ 93 words｜2024.10.31｜英字 (English) ］

The number of casualties due to the combined effects of tropical cyclones "Kristine" and "Leon" increased to 145 on Wednesday, the National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

It said 14 deaths were validated. The council added that 115 were injured, but 10 were validated.

The affected population slightly decreased to 1,788,630 families or 7,033,922 from 10,948 barangays, out of which 761,010 displaced persons with 333,951 inside evacuation centers.

Damage to agriculture was estimated at P2,871,188,103.02.

A total of 206 of cities and municipalities declared a state of calamity, NDRRMC said. Marie Manalili/DMS

