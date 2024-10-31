''Leon'' now super typhoon, trough may bring scattered rains over Metro Manila

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the trough of Super Typhoon "Leon" may bring cloudy skies with scattered rains over Metro Manila on Thursday.

Pagasa weather specialist Jeremy Aguilar told the Daily Manila Shimbun that "improving weather condition" is expected over Metro Manila and the remaining parts of Luzon, before All Saints Day on Friday.

"Leon" intensified into a super typhoon on Wednesday morning.

In Pagasa's 5pm advisory, ''Leon'' was located at 215 km east southeast of Basco, Batanes moving northwest at 20kph. It has winds of 185 km/h with gusts of up to 230 km/h.

The super typhoon is forecast to be close to Batanes on Wednesday late evening until Thursday morning.

As the typhoon is around the "area of uncertainty" Pagasa is not ruling out the possibility of a landfall over Batanes on Wednesday late evening until Thursday morning.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal 4 was hoisted over Batanes.

Areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal 3 are the eastern portion of Babuyan Island and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana).

Meanwhile under signal 2 are the rest of Babuyan Islands, the rest of mainland Cagayan, the northern portion of Isabela (Santo Tomas, Santa Maria, Quezon, Delfin Albano, San Pablo, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, Palanan, Quirino, Divilacan, Mallig, Maconacon, Gamu, Burgos, Roxas, San Mariano, Reina Mercedes, San Manuel, Naguilian, Benito Soliven), Apayao, Kalinga, the northern and eastern portions of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong, Lagayan, San Juan, Lagangilang, Licuan-Baay, Daguioman), the eastern portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis), and Ilocos Norte.

Under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 were the rest of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, the rest of Abra, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, and the northeastern portion of Tarlac (Camiling, San Clemente, Paniqui, Moncada, Anao, San Manuel, Pura, Ramos, Victoria, Gerona, Santa Ignacia, City of Tarlac, La Paz)

''Leon'' will be near or at peak intensity during its closest point of approach to Batanes, said Pagasa. Marie Manalili/DMS