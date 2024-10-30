125 reported dead from 'Kristine'', ''Leon'': NDRRMC

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported 125 deaths due to the combined effect of tropical cyclones ''Kristine'' and ''Leon'' on Tuesday.

The NDRRMC said only 14 reported deaths were validated. Despite the increase in the death toll the number of missing persons decreased to 28.

According to the Department of Agriculture, the damage due to Severe Tropical Storm ''Kristine'' rose to P3.40 billion with 79,904 farmers; 76,785 hectares of farm land affected.

The DA reported that majority or P3.10 billion worth of the affected agricultural products are rice , P43.34 million for corn, P7.50 million for cassava, P161.44 million for high value crops, P4.35 million for livestock and poultry and P11.20 million and P43.36 million.

The affected population slightly increased to 1,789,276 families or 7,134,954 persons in 10,181 barangays, within 909 cities and municipalities of 81 provinces in 17 regions. Of which 935,114 persons have evacuated.

Damage to infrastructure remains at P1.54 billion with a total of 83,777 houses damaged amounting to P4.47 million. Robina Asido/DMS