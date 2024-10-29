Death toll due to “Kristine” surpasses 100

Deaths due to Severe Tropical Storm “Kristine” rose to 115, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported Monday.

According to the NDRRMC, only 11 of the deaths were validated,

Forty were reported missing, but only one was confirmed in Central Luzon.

A total of 1,735, 104 families or 7,007,188 individuals were affected, out of which 534, 066 were served inside evacuation centers.

Crop losses rose to P2.835 billion while infrastructure damage amounted to P1.54 billion. DMS