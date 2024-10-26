Marcos orders non-stop rescue, relief ops in ''Kristine''-hit areas

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday assured the government will continue providing all forms of assistance to victims of Severe Tropical Storm ''Kristine'' as another weather disturbance is expected to develop into a typhoon.

In a situation briefing at Malacanang Palace, the President ordered relevant government agencies to sustain the relief operations and expedite support to affected areas.

Marcos said the government must be prepared for the upcoming weather disturbance.

“We’ll just have to keep monitoring the situation and make sure, always, the rescue and relief don’t stop. It doesn’t matter there’s another storm coming, we cannot stop. That cannot stop,” the President said.

“And then, the support that we are giving, that DSWD (Department of Social Welfare) is giving [to] those who have been displaced, who are still in the evacuation centers, there are staying outside of their homes, with their relatives, their friends, that also cannot stop,” he added.

The President made the remarks following Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian’s update on the relief efforts in ''Kristine''-hit areas during the briefing.

“Just remember there are people still in water right now, they are still flooded. They’re walking around in water up to their waist. They have no water supply, they have no food, they have no place to stay. So, if you think you are tired, think about what their condition is,”Marcos said.

“I think we continue to concentrate on Region 5 for now because they are the ones in most need. Everyone is in need but the accessibility problem of Region 5 is a little bit more pronounced than all the other areas,” he said.

Gatchalian said they have released 150,752 family food packs to typhoon victims, along with 3,231 non-food items, with a total value of P111,133,601.54. The DSWD has a national stockpile of 1,905,700 family food packs worth P1,439,033,413.58.

He said the national government is ready to support victims and affected local government units, noting that all necessary assistance has been mobilized. Presidential News Desk