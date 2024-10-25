「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

10月25日のまにら新聞から

Endo ''deeply affected'' for families, communities affected by ''Kristine''

［ 124 words｜2024.10.25｜英字 (English) ］

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya said he is ''deeply saddened'' for the families and communities affected by Severe Tropical Storm ''Kristine''.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Endo said: ''Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with everyone who are experiencing the typhoon's devastating effects.''

As of Thursday afternoon, Kristine was over the coastal waters of southern Ilocos Sur after crossing parts of Northern Luzon starting Wednesday evening.

It left at least 20 deaths, mostly in Bicol, according to the police.

Floods struck not only in Bicol but in Cavite and Batangas.

''Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with everyone who are experiencing the typhoon’s devastating effects. We stand in compassion and solidarity in these trying times,'' the ambassador said. DMS

