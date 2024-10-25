Endo ''deeply affected'' for families, communities affected by ''Kristine''

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya said he is ''deeply saddened'' for the families and communities affected by Severe Tropical Storm ''Kristine''.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Endo said: ''Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with everyone who are experiencing the typhoon's devastating effects.''

As of Thursday afternoon, Kristine was over the coastal waters of southern Ilocos Sur after crossing parts of Northern Luzon starting Wednesday evening.

It left at least 20 deaths, mostly in Bicol, according to the police.

Floods struck not only in Bicol but in Cavite and Batangas.

